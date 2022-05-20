Two hurt as cars crash near Albury Airport on Thursday afternoon

Two men have been hospitalised after their vehicles crashed near Albury Airport on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Riverina Highway about 3.30pm.
Advertisement
A man in his 20s was stuck in his four-wheel-drive after being pinned by his legs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was freed and taken to Albury hospital in a stable condition.
A man in his 70s suffered back pain in the crash and was also taken to hospital.
The incident reportedly involved one vehicle being hit from behind by the other vehicle.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.