All the O&M and district league scores from Saturday

ROUND SEVEN
FOOTBALL
Lavington 8.7 (55) lost to Albury 17.12 (114)
Wod. Raiders 4.10 (34) lost to Wangaratta 30.15 (195)
Yarrawonga 25.17 (167) def Nth Albury 7.1 (43)
Wang. Rovers 18.11 (119) def Corowa-Ruth. 11.15 (81)
Myrtleford 14.13 (97) def Wodonga 12.5 (77)
NETBALL
Lavington 35 def Albury 34
Wod. Raiders 46 def Wangaratta 38
Yarrawonga 61 def Nth Albury 38
Wang. Rovers 32 lost to Corowa-Ruth. 58
Myrtleford 52 def Wodonga 31
ROUND SEVEN
Henty 7.6 (48) lost to Holbrook 15.14 (104)
Billabong Crows 1.2 (8) lost to Osborne 25.15 (165)
Culcairn 9.8 (62) def Jindera 9.5 (59)
CDHBU 4.8 (32) lost to RWW Giants 11.10 (76)
Magpies 4.8 (32) lost to Howlong 19.18 (132)
Brock-Burrum 28.20 (188) def Lockhart 4.5 (29)
GENERAL BYE
ROUND FIVE
Bullioh 14.13 (97) def Federal 8.11 (59)
Corryong 4.4 (28) lost to Cudgewa 22.12 (144)
ROUND EIGHT
Goorambat 13.14 (92) def King Valley 5.7 (37)
Greta 13.18 (96) def Whorouly 10.4 (64)
Milawa v Bonnie Doon
Bright v Ben. All Black
Tarrawingee v Nth. Wang
ROUND SEVEN
Shepparton 8.8 (56) lost to Rochester 16.10 (106)
Seymour 21.12 (138) def Shepp. United 5.11 (41)
Benalla 1.3 (9) lost to Mooroopna 12.10 (82)
ROUND EIGHT
Picola Utd 13.7 (85) def Tocumwal 11.6 (72)
Berrigan 9.3 (57) lost to Katandra 17.7 (109)
Tungamah 19.13 (127) def Katunga 4.7 (31)
Deni Rovers 5.5 (35) lost to Waaia 21.13 (139)
Jerilderie 7.4 (46) lost to Strathmerton 11.8 (74)
Blighty 3.7 (25) lost to Rennie 18.14 (122)
Katamatite 28.21 (189) def Mathoura 2.5 (17)
