Albury's Mat Walker kicks six goals in 59-point win over Lavington

By Andrew Moir
Updated May 21 2022 - 9:28am, first published 9:12am
SUPER SIX: Albury's Mat Walker booted six goals in the 59-point win over Lavington. Picture: ASH SMITH

Albury's Mat Walker kicked six goals in the 59-point win over Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

