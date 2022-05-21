Albury's Mat Walker kicked six goals in the 59-point win over Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
North Melbourne had the VFL bye, allowing Walker to play just his third game for the Tigers after debuting in the 2018 premiership win over Wangaratta.
Jeff Garlett and Fletcher Carroll also kicked three apiece in the 17.12 (114) to 8.7 (55) win.
"As a collective, everyone chipped in and played their part, which is really good," Tigers' co-coach Luke Daly said.
