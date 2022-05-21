Rand-Walbundrie-Walla kept its finals hopes flickering after easily accounting for an abysmal CDHBU at Coreen on Saturday.
With their season on the line, the Giants booted eight goals to none after quarter-time to cruise to a 11.10 (76) to 4.8 (32) victory.
Advertisement
After an even first-quarter, midfielder Sam Herzich set the visitors alight with two clever goals early in the second term as the Giants kicked the only three goals of the term.
The Giants opened up a 17-point buffer at the main break and once again kicked the only three goals of the third term including two to the hard-running Nick Kohlhagen who drifted forward from a wing.
With the match effectively over at the last change, Nathan Wardius booted the only two goals of the final term with his second goal a classy effort and one for the highlight reel.
Jubilant Giants' coach Lucas Mellier conceded a loss against the Power would have most likely signalled the end of the merged identity's finals aspirations.
"There's no doubt if we had lost today it would have made it exceptionally difficult to make finals," Mellier said.
"Being 2-4 heading into the clash, I certainly made it clear to the players pre-match that our season was on the line.
"Early on in the season we weren't playing to our potential and after we lost to Howlong in round two I really put it on the playing group and asked what they wanted to achieve this season.
"Since then, the players have rallied and to their credit got the win today which was crucial with so much at stake.
"Even against Osborne a couple of weeks ago we matched them for three-quarters and gained a bit of confidence and self-belief that if we play to our potential we can match most sides."
The Power have now lost four consecutive matches to slump to eighth on the ladder.
John Pratt's charges face Holbrook and raging flag favourite Osborne in the next fortnight and desperately need a big scalp or risk slipping out of finals contention
Despite boasting plenty of firepower in high-profile recruit Kyle Docherty alongside Corey Smith and Ryan Cannon who missed the clash, the Power have failed to kick more than nine goals a match for the past five weeks.
The Giants can make further inroads up the ladder over the next four rounds with matches against Culcairn, Murray Magpies, Brock-Burrum and Billabong Crows.
Adding further merit to the Giants' victory, they were missing Jack and Chris Duck alongside Joel Merkel who fractured his wrist in a training mishap.
They were best served by Charlie Williams, Nathan Wenke and Tom Holman.
Holman in particular was outstanding in defence and instrumental in restricting the home side to four goals.
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
Mellier was rapt with his team's response after quarter-time.
"The opposition were up and about in the first-quarter and put us under a lot of pressure," he said.
"They were getting plenty of forward entries and their forwards were looking dangerous.
"But we knew it wasn't going to be about one quarter of football and it was going to be about performing for four quarters.
"We lost a player early with a hamstring which hurt our rotations.
Advertisement
"But the players worked extremely hard, stuck to the plan and got the win.
"The back six were a little bit loose in that first quarter but after that they worked hard for each other and to keep a team like the Power goalless for three quarters is a sensational effort."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.