MP Helen Haines believes the Independent movement in Indi inspired similar candidates to succeed in Saturday's election and she is looking forward to an expanded crossbench.
Independents from Sydney, Melbourne and Perth are set to join Dr Haines in parliament after winning seats from the Liberal Party.
They include Monique Ryan who is on track to topple deputy Liberal leader Josh Frydenberg in his seat of Kooyong.
"There is no doubt that Indi has led the nation on this," Dr Haines said of community-driven campaigns.
"I think what we're seeing in the federal parliament is very exciting, I think we're going to see now a real change in the way we approach the big issues that we need to solve in the nation.
"We're going to have an expanded crossbench and we're going to see more women there.
"I think this is the women's election, I think it's incredible, I'm absolutely thrilled to be one of those Independents on the crossbench."
Dr Haines expects greater climate change action and an integrity commission to now occur.
Asked if she expected to have an agreement with the Labor government, Dr Haines declined to comment but added "the people of Indi know me...they know that I will put the interests of Indi first every time".
It is the first time since Indi became Independent in 2013 that Labor, rather than the Coalition, has been in power.
Dr Haines plans to approach a Labor government in the same manner she had with the Coalition.
"I'll be doing exactly as I what I've done with the last government," she said on election eve.
"I'll be holding the Labor Party to account...just as strongly as I've held the Coalition to account."
Dr Haines said the government would receive a "knock on the door" over funding for an Albury-Wodonga hospital, an integrity commission and housing assistance.
The qualified midwife delivered a massive win on Saturday, triumphing in 60 of 75 booths, compared to succeeding in 24 at her first election win in 2019.
Dr Haines had swings to her of seven per cent in Wangaratta and Wodonga which were dwarfed by 15.31 in Wandiligong and 25.79 in Ruffy, south of Euroa.
"I'm absolutely overjoyed and thrilled to not only win, but to have such an increased majority on many booths," she said at her victory party in Wangaratta.
Labor candidate Nadia David told The Border Mail on Sunday that Dr Haines had indicated she would retire after this term, matching Independent predecessor Cathy McGowan who did not have a third tilt.
In response, Dr Haines said: "As votes continue to be counted across the nation no one is thinking about the next election, least of all me."
She said she was concentrating on "delivering my commitments" to Indi voters.
