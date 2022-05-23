A group of Border high school performing arts students will have the chance to showcase their talents in Sydney after reaching the finals of the Regional Shakespeare Carnival held at Murray High School.
Two performances by Year 10 students at James Fallon High School were selected for the state finals.
The Shakespeare Carnival grand final weekend will be held on June 4 and 5 at the University of Sydney's Seymour Centre.
Samira Kavanagh and Grace Alexander will compete in the Duologue category, with a scene from Othello. Samira will play the part of Desdemona, who is accused of adultery.
"We were very shocked when ours got chosen, but we were very happy," she said. "My partner was away with COVID, so we had to hand in one of the old videos that we didn't really like."
Jodi Guy, Christopher Jeffree and Toby Steele, will compete in the Ensemble Scene category, with a scene from Hamlet.
Sophie Geal, 15, was selected for her short film based on Act III Scene 3 from Othello, The garden of the castle.
In her interpretation, the handkerchief was replaced by a ring, which was used to prove Desdemona was unfaithful to Othello.
Drama teacher Anni Gifford said the students looked forward to being on stage again after two years of cancelled performances due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We're just happy to get these guys back into it," she said.
"I think it's nice they're remembering they get a lot out of it and that it's a lot of fun."
The students will participate in workshops with professional actors and acting trainers on the first day of the tour.
About 15 high schools across NSW will compete in the grand final.
