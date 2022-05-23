The Border Mail
News/Education

Border's high school performing arts students to shine in Sydney

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated May 23 2022 - 9:55am, first published 8:30am
SHOW TIME: James Fallon High School performing arts students Toby Steele, Samira Kavanagh, and Sophie Geal, all aged 15, will compete in the finals of the Regional Shakespeare Carnival in Sydney. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A group of Border high school performing arts students will have the chance to showcase their talents in Sydney after reaching the finals of the Regional Shakespeare Carnival held at Murray High School.

Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

