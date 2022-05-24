Three Bruck Textiles bosses now charged over $3.5m in staff entitlements

Three former Bruck Textiles bosses now face charges after allegedly taking steps to keep $3.5 million from sacked workers at Wangaratta.
Philip James Bart and Ronald George Johnson appeared in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged over alleged offences dating back to 2014.
Advertisement
About 60 staff were sacked from the textile manufacturing company in July of that year.
It's alleged assets were stripped from the business, leaving staff without entitlements.
The court yesterday heard all three faced a charge of entering an agreement with the intention to prevent the recovery of employee entitlements.
Bart was charged on April 14 and Johnson charged 12 days later.
Lawyer Anthony Lewis, acting for Bart, said there was an extensive amount of evidence that needed to be digested.
"We need to get on top of a huge amount of material," he said.
"The brief which has been served is very substantial."
Magistrate Anne Goldsbrough asked what the trio's relationship was.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They're business associates your honour, or they were," Mr Lewis replied.
Prosecutor Helen Rountos said there could be up to 16 witnesses in the case, but said a committal would run for less than four days.
She noted they were serious charges and sought the cases be heard together.
Ms Rountos said the prosecution may apply to move the case to Melbourne at a later date.
Johnson and Bart's matters were adjourned to September 1 and Parker's matter may also be adjourned to the same date.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.