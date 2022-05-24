Rutherglen publican punched patron, others hit and kicked him on ground

A Rutherglen publican who assaulted an agitated patron before others punched and kicked him while he was on a footpath has been fined.
David Wilson and Rodney Dunn faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday following the two incidents in May last year, which left the victim covered in blood.
Wilson was the publican of the Victoria Hotel where the victim was assaulted.
He had been due to leave the business just three weeks later.
The court heard the victim was drinking and agitated, and had been kicked out of pubs in Corowa before attending.
He entered about 10.30pm on May 21 and Wilson later became annoyed and pushed him to the jaw and neck, causing the man to fall to the floor.
The victim and his friends were forced outside, and the man's friends had to stop the victim forcing his way back in.
The victim drove back early the next morning and other patrons immediately pushed the aggressive man outside the venue.
Wilson threw punches at the man's head and the victim fell to the ground.
Dunn punched the man several times in the face before he was dragged away by his daughter.
The court heard the victim was "bleeding profusely from the face" when Cody Wishart allegedly dragged him several metres along the ground, and kicked him in the head and chest.
The victim had cuts to his face, a swollen nose, a bleeding mouth and blood over his clothes.
The publican assisted police and said the assault was "to settle the situation for the protection and safety of everyone".
The court heard the victim had made threats and Dunn said he was protecting his daughter after an assault.
"This was an incident that can best be described as ugly," magistrate David Faram said.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said the victim had returned to cause trouble, and lawyer Sally Wison said he was "pushing up his sleeves" while walking back in.
David Wilson, who is no longer the publican, was fined $3000, Dunn fined $2000, and Wishart will return on August 16.
