The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man has record of domestic violence, his latest an intervention order breach

By Albury Court
May 27 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Lee Small

An Albury man with a long record for violence is back before the courts facing sentence for yet another matter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.