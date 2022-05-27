An Albury man with a long record for violence is back before the courts facing sentence for yet another matter.
Aaron Lee Small's latest offending, where he broke the enforcement rules for an intervention order, will also trigger the call-up of a bond.
Small was placed on a community corrections order a year ago for a matter of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
But the 38-year-old told magistrate Tony Murray that his latest offending involved a different victim to that in the assault.
Just three years ago, Small - who in the past has also gone by the surname of Morris - was handed an 18-month jail sentence for an incident where he breached an apprehended violence order by entering his partner's house in 2018.
His ex-partner woke to find Small, whose excuse was he wanted to visit his children for Father's Day, standing over her in her bed.
A District Court judge spared Small full-time jail, placing him instead on an intensive corrections order.
His sentencing for his latest matter has been adjourned to Albury Local Court on July 11.
Mr Murray said the court needed the benefit of a sentence assessment report to try to determine whether there were any non-jail options.
Small, of Padman Drive, pleaded guilty this week to charges of contravention of an apprehended violence order and possess a prohibited drug.
The breached bond will also go back before the court for re-sentencing.
The apprehended violence order naming Small as the victim was put in place in the same court on February 8.
On May 21, about 6.25pm, police went to an address in Kurnell Street, North Albury, to carry out a compliance check.
They knocked on the front door and Small answered.
"Aaron, you're not supposed to be here, one said.
In reply, Small said: "I kinda (sic) just dropped in. Am I under arrest or can I stay here?"
Small then admitted to possessing a small amount of cannabis, weighing 1.5 grams.
