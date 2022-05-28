Burglar who left DNA on break-in bar gets handed a spell behind bars

A supermarket burglar who left his DNA behind at a crime scene in Lockhart will be released on parole next month.
Albury man Scott William Lyons was handed a 15-month jail term when recently sentenced before Albury Local Court.
But with time already served - he went into custody over the burglary last September - his nine-month minimum will have him out of jail within weeks.
Lyons previously pleaded guilty to charges of break and enter dwelling or business with intent to commit a serious indictable offence.
The court had heard how Lyons broke into the IGA supermarket on July 2, 2021, having been seen walking along Urana Street towards the business about 4.40am.
He was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt or jumper, "purple bags" over his shoes, grey gloves and a black balaclava.
Lyons used the one-metre bar to strike the glass front doors several times. His DNA was later found on the bar.
Once inside, Lyons tried without success to get into a cigarette cabinet that was protected by an anti-theft device.
His distinctive adidas-branded shoes could be seen on CCTV footage.
Lyons then grabbed one of the supermarket tills that contained cash and coins amounting to $220, having ripped it from its cables.
Security monitoring of the store detected the break-in.
They then contacted the police, who immediately went to investigate the scene.
This is not the first time that Lyons has found himself behind bars over such a crime.
Three years ago he was sentenced to six months in prison for stealing a bottle of perfume from a Griffith chemist in September, 2018.
Lyons took the perfume bottle off a counter and then put it in his pocket.
