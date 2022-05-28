Culcairn jumped into the Hume league's top six with a gutsy 18-point win away to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla at Walla on Saturday.
The Lions didn't make the most of their opportunities early and conceded a number of goals from turnover to trail by eight points at the main break, but powered home to down the Giants, 8.14 (62) to 6.8 (44).
Patrick Wall continued his impressive form in the midfield and also kicked two crucial goals for the Lions.
"To win a couple of tight ones in a couple of weeks is really good for our confidence going forward, so I couldn't be happier," Culcairn coach Tim Haines said.
In the weekend's other games, Osborne showed its class to topple Henty, 19.17 (131) to 4.8 (32).
Billabong Crows posted a 14.11 (95) to 4.10 (34) result away to Lockhart.
An inaccurate Jindera, 18.22 (130), made light work of Murray Magpies, 7.2 (44), while Holbrook got the job done against CDHBU with a 13.12 (90) to 5.2 (32) victory.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
