Culcairn overturns half-time deficit to down Rand-Walbundrie-Walla away from home in Hume league

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 28 2022 - 8:21am, first published 8:00am
STRONG DISPLAY: Marcus Roberts impressed in Culcairn's win against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla on Saturday.

Culcairn jumped into the Hume league's top six with a gutsy 18-point win away to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla at Walla on Saturday.

