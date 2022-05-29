VICTORIA'S Liberal and National political parties have vowed to spend 25 per cent of new capital investment in regional areas if they win November's state election.
The Coalition stated the Labor government earmarked 11.4 per cent for country infrastructure in 2021-22 and allocated 13 per cent in this year's budget.
Advertisement
Liberal leader Matthew Guy cited $750 million for a new Mildura hospital as a project to benefit from the Coalition's approach.
"Only a Liberals and Nationals government elected in November will treat our regional communities with respect by guaranteeing a fair share of 25 per cent of new infrastructure investment," Mr Guy said.
"New projects like the $750 million Mildura Base Public Hospital or a restored Country Roads and Bridges Program are exactly the transformational infrastructure our regional communities need."
IN OTHER NEWS
Nationals member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy said the existing spending on infrastructure showed those in the metropolitan area were much better off than country residents.
"The parliamentary budget office has found that the 2021-22 state budget only allocated 11.4 per cent of major state asset investment (for projects of $100 million or more) to regional Victoria," Mr McCurdy said.
"This equates to $15,268 per person in Melbourne and just $7142 per person in regional Victoria; a damning statistic."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.