The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Liberal and National parties commit to greater spending in regional areas, including on hospital works

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 29 2022 - 3:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Election sweetener: Tim McCurdy spruiks for votes in the last Victorian election in 2018. He is now touting a Coalition plan to increase spending on big projects in regional areas.

VICTORIA'S Liberal and National political parties have vowed to spend 25 per cent of new capital investment in regional areas if they win November's state election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.