Police appeal for footage after nabbing two men allegedly involved in throwing rocks at vehicles

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 29 2022 - 4:57am
Rocks thrown at motorists driving along Murray Valley Highway

POLICE are seeking in-car footage after two men were charged in relation to rocks being thrown at moving vehicles on Friday night.

