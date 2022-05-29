Rocks thrown at motorists driving along Murray Valley Highway

POLICE are seeking in-car footage after two men were charged in relation to rocks being thrown at moving vehicles on Friday night.
The pair, 20 and 21, were detained at Yarrawonga after three incidents between Koonoomoo and Cobram East from 8.45pm to 10pm.
They are from Katamatite and Numurkah respectively and were each charged with 12 offences which include reckless conduct endangering life and serious injury, criminal damage and discharging a missile with intent to damage property..
The pair have been bailed on conditions but investigations into the circumstances of the throwing are continuing and police would like dashcam vision of a small red vehicle linked to the men.
They travelled the Cobram-Koonoomoo Road and Murray Valley Highway in dark conditions.
Detective Senior-Constable Charles Ryall said the alarm had been raised through triple-0 calls from those who suffered extensive damage to their cars as a result of the throwing.
He urged those with footage or witness information to phone Cobram police on (03) 5871 1977 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
