WANGARATTA MP Tania Maxwell believes the Victorian government and Greens and Animal Justice Party politicians have let down victims of crime.
The Derryn Hinch's Justice Party MLC was speaking after amendments she proposed for a bill aiding them were rejected 19-18 in a parliamentary vote last week.
Ms Maxwell sought uncapped counselling services and the appointment of case managers to help victims through recovery.
Caps of $60,000 and $50,000 will apply depending on whether a recipient is defined as a primary or secondary victim of the crime.
The new law will not operate until 2024.
"The government...spent 17 minutes batting back the proposals I put to its legislation that it claimed will deliver the most significant reforms to financial assistance for crime victims in 50 years," Ms Maxwell said.
"Compare this with the 20 minutes it spent earlier in the day trying to define who could eat or share in a duck shot in the field."
