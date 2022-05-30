The Border Mail
Wodonga woman might be extended leniency with a repayment plan being prepared

By Albury Court
May 30 2022 - 6:00pm
Jan Kovacs arrives at the Albury courthouse on Monday.

A Wodonga woman who used her position as power-of-attorney to steal more than $66,000 from a 97-year-old might yet avoid full-time jail.

