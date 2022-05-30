A Wodonga woman who used her position as power-of-attorney to steal more than $66,000 from a 97-year-old might yet avoid full-time jail.
Jan Kovacs was to have been sentenced in Albury Local Court on Monday over the substantial deception.
But magistrate Sally McLaughlin agreed to a request for a one-week adjournment from Kovacs' lawyer, Angus Lingham.
Ms McLaughlin said the substance of the submission by Mr Lingham could very well "make the difference" in sparing Kovacs a more onerous sentence.
He submitted a bundle of documents to be considered by the court in the determination of Kovacs' sentence on the single charge of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Mr Lingham then outlined the reason for the adjournment application.
"Put simply, the victim in this matter has a local solicitor and I've spoken to that solicitor," he said.
"They are close to finalising a deed (of arrangement) with regard to a repayment plan."
Mr Lingham said this deed, whereby Kovacs would pay back the money taken in full, would form "a critical part of the sentencing" process.
He said the deed was likely to be finalised within the next few days, so asked that sentence be put over until next week.
Mr Lingham said it was "more likely" that a letter from the solicitor stating the deed had been served on Kovacs would be submitted to the court, rather than the actual deed.
But between October 1, 2019 and March 2 last year, Kovacs accessed the woman's accounts 99 times, taking out $66,370.
The money went from various Hume Bank outlets in the Albury area, often in amounts of around $1000.
Kovacs, who appeared in court on Monday with a supporter, then spent the money on both the poker machines and food and drink at the Commercial Club.
She will be sentenced on Tuesday, June 7.
