DENILIQUIN and Albury are now hosts to the deputy leaders of the federal National and Liberal parties after the elevation of Perin Davey and Sussan Ley on Monday.
Edward River councillor Shirlee Burge, who is a friend to both and a Liberal Party member, was rapt at the outcome for the "Farrer girls".
"I'm absolutely thrilled to bits that the two of them in those positions of power and they're going to be an indominable force," Mrs Burge said.
"They're good even-tempered and intelligent women on a mission and they will complete that mission."
Senator Davey won the deputy leadership in a three-way contest against Mallee MP Anne Webster and former water minister Keith Pitt
Elected to the Upper House in 2019, Senator Davey worked in water policy before her entry into politics.
In a statement after Monday's vote, the former journalist said was "humbled" to become deputy leader.
"As a long-term member of the Nationals with extensive family connections in the party, I can think of no higher honour than to be part of the leadership team working with my colleagues to to defend the regions and make sure we hold the new government to account for the next three years," Senator Davey said.
She added: "It is also important for us to make sure that on the path to net zero by 2050, the burden and cost does not fall disproportionately on our regional industries and communities.
"We need to stand by our key industries as they lower emissions, but not tax them or shut them down prematurely.
"We also need to ensure our farmers, who are our environmental stewards, can take advantage of the opportunities of a lower emissions future to build productivity and market advantage."
Senator Davey did not mention the Murray Darling Basin Plan in her statement.
Speak Up chairwoman Shelley Scoullar, whose group has long campaigned for a plan that does not hurt irrigators, is concerned about the choice to replace Barnaby Joyce as Nationals leader with David Littleproud, a former water minister who had his effigy thrown in the Murray River during a 2019 protest.
"Obviously Perin has a wealth of knowledge about the issue so hopefully she will use that to educate David Littleproud a lot more,": Mrs Scoullar said.
She has concerns the new government's commitment to providing 450 gigalitres of water to South Australia could harm the environment and farmers.
Nationals Indi election candidate Liz Fisher believes Victorians will be happy that Mr Littleproud is the new leader, based on his support for climate change action.
She believes Senator Davey has a great understanding of issues in Victoria.
