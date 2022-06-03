The Border Mail
Wodonga man pleads guilty to two assault police charges, handed conviction and fine

By Albury Court
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
Shoved a cop, tried to headbutt another after man fled pub where brawl broke out

His recent marriage breakdown led to a night of excessive drinking rounded-off by a Wodonga man assaulting Albury police.

