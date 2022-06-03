Shoved a cop, tried to headbutt another after man fled pub where brawl broke out

His recent marriage breakdown led to a night of excessive drinking rounded-off by a Wodonga man assaulting Albury police.
Matthew Charles Murray, defence lawyer Angus Lingham said, was "remorseful and embarrassed" by his violence.
Albury Local Court has heard how Murray, a father of two young children, lunged at one officer, pushing him backwards.
After his arrest, Murray was taken to the Albury police station where he tried to headbutt another officer while hurling abuse.
Mr Lingham told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that his client's 18-year marriage ended days earlier.
Murray, he said, had experienced issues with alcohol "for some time".
Mr Lingham said Murray was undergoing counselling for his addiction.
Murray, 38, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting police.
"Police do their duty in often dangerous situations, late at night," Ms McLaughlin said. "They are both serious matters, sir."
The court was told Murray spent the evening of April 1 at the Star Hotel in Albury.
Police were called just after midnight over a brawl but when they arrived several people fled down Guinea Street.
Murray ran off, too, with police giving chase, though they lost him in the Wilson Street car park.
They caught up to him soon afterwards and tried to talk to him, but Murray abused them.
Police were about to fine him for offensive language when he ran off down a laneway beside Albury High School.
It was here, while leaning against a fence, that he shoved the officer.
Murray was convicted, placed on a 12-month conditional release order and fined $1400.
