Albury Wodonga Health board chairman flags qualities which drove decision to select former nurse to be CEO

By Anthony Bunn
June 3 2022 - 5:30pm
New chief: Bill Appleby, who has 35 years experience in the health sector, is the new chief of Albury Wodonga Health. He is looking forward to the region's fishing and wines.

A FORMER nurse with an MBA and 12 years leading a Jewish welfare organisation is the new chief executive of Albury Wodonga Health.

