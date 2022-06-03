The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Voluntary administrator upbeat about survival of Wodonga clinic as Tristar rooms sold off to aid creditors

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 3 2022 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High hopes: The Wodonga clinic in High Street is considered to be one of the most enticing sites for those buying Tristar's distressed assets. Picture: MARK JESSER

THE administrator of the Tristar Medical Group anticipates the company's Wodonga clinic will find a buyer and be able to continue to serve patients.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.