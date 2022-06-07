Outspoken Albury trainer Norm Loy has vowed to take legal action against Racing NSW over his latest indiscretion that has resulted in a two month suspension and $5000 fine.
He was recently found guilty of three separate charges laid by Racing NSW stewards.
Loy told The Border Mail that he won't be appealing Racing NSW's decision but instead threatened legal action.
"I won't be bullied, I will not be pushed around, I will not be victimised by Racing NSW," Loy said.
All charges relate to comments made by Loy to The Border Mail in the wake of having a three month disqualification over a Facebook rant reduced to a two month suspension on appeal.
Loy was critical of Racing NSW at the time in regards to the timing of the decision in March which ruled him out of racing over the Albury Gold Cup carnival.
Racing NSW stewards ruled several quotes breached racing protocols.
"I had to laugh because Racing NSW officials couldn't beat me, they heard the appeal last week and then made their decision this week.
"Just so they could rule me out of the Albury Gold Cup carnival. It's quite petty really. I'll move forward but I had a bit of a laugh about it.
"In a nutshell they are saying 'we couldn't getcha but we gotcha anyway.'
"It's a poor decision that I have to serve the other five days over my hometown carnival ."
Subsequently, Loy was charged with three offences by Racing NSW stewards.
The first was conduct prejudicial to the image, interests and integrity of racing.
The second was improper or insulting behaviour at any time towards a PRA, or any official.
The final charge was improper conduct.
Loy pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
However, Racing NSW stewards found Loy guilty of all charges.
Loy's trainers' licence was suspended for a period of two months on each charge (to be served concurrently).
His suspension commenced on Tuesday, May 31 and expires on July 31.
In addition Loy was fined $5000.
Stewards said Loy's poor record was a factor in their penalty.
It's the third time he has been found guilty for conduct prejudicial to the image, interest and integrity of racing.
