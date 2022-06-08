The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Holbrook's Stephanie Zurek calls for more IVF financial help

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated June 8 2022 - 8:54am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPENSIVE PROCESS: Albury IVF medical director Scott Giltrap says there should be a nation-wide financial assistance program for people seeking IVF treatment. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A Holbrook resident who has spent about $90,000 on IVF treatments over four years has welcomed the state government's rebate scheme, but says it should be ramped up going forward.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.