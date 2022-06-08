A Holbrook resident who has spent about $90,000 on IVF treatments over four years has welcomed the state government's rebate scheme, but says it should be ramped up going forward.
As part of the state government's 2022-23 budget NSW women will be able to get a cash rebate of up to $2000 to reduce their assisted reproductive treatment costs.
Advertisement
Holbrook hairdresser Stephanie Zurek said she'd had nine IVF treatments at approximately $10,000 each.
"It's been a struggle, a rollercoaster actually," she said.
"I won't give up until I get my baby.
I won't give up until I get my baby.- Stephanie Zurek
"It's really emotional.
"People ask 'when are you going to buy a house?' but little do they know we've got $10,000 to come up with for IVF."
Ms Zurek welcomed any government financial support, but said she would like to see a bigger rebate.
"The treatment should be near bulk-billed," she said.
"It should be maybe $1500 out of pocket because it's stopping people who are struggling with fertility being able to have a baby, because no one can afford it."
Albury IVF medical director Scott Giltrap said IVF, by definition, was expensive.
"This will be a help to them and it's good that the government's recognised that it's an important area," he said.
"It is recognising there is a significant percentage of the population who are having to access fertility treatment."
IN OTHER NEWS:
About one in 20 births in Australia involves some form of assisted reproductive treatment.
Dr Giltrap said people were leaving having a baby to a much later age.
"Fertility is age related; as you get older you become less fertile and are more likely to have fertility problems," he said.
Advertisement
"And there's an increasing tendency towards obesity and obesity impacts on fertility and the third reason is that we're seeing people whose natural fertility in terms of their sperm and their eggs is less than it was three decades ago.
"In other words our human population appears to be becoming less fertile and that's directly related to environmental effects."
Dr Giltrap pointed out that half of his clients were from the Victorian side of the Border and wouldn't be able to claim the rebate.
"It would be good if this was taken up by the federal government or the other states," he said.
"It's a bit disappointing in the Border region to half the population because in Wodonga you don't get the rebate."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.