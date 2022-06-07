Caught on camera: Albury police release video of alleged food thief

A female who allegedly stole a food delivery from a home's front yard is being sought by Albury police.
Murray River Police District on Tuesday released a video of the incident, which took place last month.
Advertisement
"We all know how punishing it is thinking of what to cook for dinner every single night," police posted on Facebook.
"Well imagine if you ordered and paid for Hello Fresh and someone comes onto your property and takes your food!"
The 14 second clip shows a woman with long hair wearing a red jumper taking a box from inside the house's front garden.
Anyone who can identify the female has been asked to call Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting E 90786586.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.