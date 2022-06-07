The Border Mail
Caught on camera: Albury police release video of alleged food thief

By Janet Howie
Updated June 7 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:00am
IN THE ACT: A still from the video police released on Tuesday morning.

A female who allegedly stole a food delivery from a home's front yard is being sought by Albury police.

