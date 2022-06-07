The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border region will get a $1 million funding boost for mental health services

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 7 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Merlino says funding boost will improve access to mental health and wellbeing care.

Albury Wodonga Health will receive close to $1 million as part of a Victorian government bid to support mental health services.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.