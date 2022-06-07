Albury Wodonga Health will receive close to $1 million as part of a Victorian government bid to support mental health services.
The funding for The Willows community care unit at Beechworth is part of a $20 million statewide drive that includes 31 new healthcare and alcohol and drug services.
Minister for Mental Health James Merlino said the $997,400 funding would deliver new activity and communal spaces, purpose built for both quiet one-on-one assessment, intervention, and group activities.
Statewide the fund will deliver 45 projects across the state including upgraded telehealth infrastructure, facility expansions, new clinical areas, waiting rooms and building refurbishment works.
"We're investing more than ever to improve access to mental health and wellbeing care, because we know just how important it is that people get the support they need, as soon as they need it - close to their homes and existing support networks," Mr Merlino said.
Minister for Health Martin Foley said: "Through initiatives like this, we're ensuring more Victorians experiencing mental health concerns or alcohol and drug addiction can access the care and treatment they need."
