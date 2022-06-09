Jockey Simon Miller says winning the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) jockey's premiership isn't a priority.
Miller trails experienced hoop Mat Cahill by nine with nine meetings remaining in the racing season.
Advertisement
Cahill has booted home 34 winners in the SDRA but will miss the remainder of the season, nursing a fractured neck.
Miller said he would much prefer to see Cahill return fit and healthy than win the premiership.
"Matt is a good mate and you don't want to see any jockey out with a serious injury like his," Miller said.
"I would much prefer to see him back riding than win any premiership.
"I would regard it as a hollow victory if I did happen to win it.
"I will be riding wherever I can get the best mounts, whether that be in the SDRA, Wangaratta or wherever.
"I certainly won't be chasing the premiership."
Miller said he had never seen the jockey ranks as competitive in the SDRA in the past two decades.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I thought once Blaike (McDougall) moved to Victoria it might have been a bit easier to pick up some decent mounts," he said.
"Blaike used to have a monopoly on the best mount in most races.
"But the local jockey ranks are as competitive as they have ever been.
"You head to a meeting and there will be 20 jockeys and 15 of them are accomplished riders.
"So it's hard enough just to get a ride, let alone one that is a good winning hope."
Mitch Beer leads the trainer's premiership.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.