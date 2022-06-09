The Border Mail

Jockey Simon Miller isn't fazed by winning SDRA jockey premiership

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 9 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH GIG: Jockey Simon Miller says he has never seen the local jockey ranks as competitive as they are at the moment. Picture: RACING PHOTOS

Jockey Simon Miller says winning the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) jockey's premiership isn't a priority.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.