The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

Twin City Classic Vehicle Club and Albury Street Rodders bring classic cars to Kiewa Street Market

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 9 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRIVE TIME: Twin City Classic Vehicle Club's Scott Cannon, Albury Street Rodders' Ann-Maree Righetti and Kiewa Street Market's Geoff Slocomb. Picture: MARK JESSER

A RARE 1966 Pontiac Acadian Canso SD and a DeLorean will thrill car lovers in Albury on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.