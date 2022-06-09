A RARE 1966 Pontiac Acadian Canso SD and a DeLorean will thrill car lovers in Albury on Sunday.
Twin City Classic Vehicle Club and Albury Street Rodders will host displays at Kiewa Street Market for the first time.
Advertisement
Twin City Classic Vehicle Club's Nathan Maloney said their family-friendly club, which accepted all makes and models, would bring a range of cars to the market.
"There will be a 66 Pontiac Acadian Canso SD that is rumoured to be one of five left in the world and the only one in Australia," he said.
"We will have a display of Aussie muscle and American classics that most could only dream about."
IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS:
Albury Street Rodders spokeswoman Ann-Marie Righetti said the club, which marked its 50th anniversary later this year, had a long-running presence on the Border.
"We meet on Saturdays at Henry's Wodonga for breakfast; there's always a steady flow of cars that go through the car park near Henry's," she said.
Aside from the 1966 Pontiac and the DeLorean, the display would feature Australian and American muscle cars, 1980 XD Falcon, 1967 Pontiac, 1956 Nash, 71 ZD Fairlane, Hot Rods, 1955 Chevy and Mustangs.
Market committee member Geoff Slocomb said the car display would be popular.
"It's something a bit different for us and we hope we get quite a few people who wouldn't normally come to our regular market," he said.
Kiewa Street Market runs in the Kiewa Street car park, opposite St Patrick's Parish School, every Sunday 8.30am to noon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.