Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page favourite for Golden Topaz at Swan Hill

By Brent Godde
Updated June 9 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:30am
Trainer Geoff Duryea has locked in Blaike McDougall to partner Front Page.

Front Page has been installed as the $3.70-favourite to bounce back to winning form at Swan Hill on Friday.

