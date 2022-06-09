Front Page has been installed as the $3.70-favourite to bounce back to winning form at Swan Hill on Friday.
The Geoff Duryea-trained sprinter is set to contest the $150,000 Golden Topaz (1200m) with Blaike McDougall aboard.
The classy sprinter also started favourite at his most recent start at Flemington last month but finished near the tail of the field.
It was later discovered that Front Page had suffered from cardiac arrhythmia during the run explaining the below par performance.
The five-year-old trialled to the satisfaction of vets during the week to get the all-clear to target the Swan Hill feature.
McDougall will take his first ride on the talented sprinter who has drawn barrier 10 in the 13-horse field.
Connections have endured a rollercoaster ride with Front Page with plenty of highs and lows.
The most recent high was Front Page's demolition of his rivals in the Wagga Town Plate when resuming.
