A pair of Border sisters are excited to display their works together at a joint exhibition in Canberra this month.
Corowa's Pam Fredericks and Albury's Joan Asmussen exhibition 'Siblings - Botanical Inspirations' will be on show at the Australian National Botanic Gardens Visitor Information Centre until June 26.
Advertisement
Ms Asmussen said it was special to share the exhibition with her sister.
"It's a big deal for Pam and I," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The exhibition celebrates the connection of siblings to nature through Ms Fredericks' mosaics and Ms Asmussen's woven fibre creations of indigenous plants.
Ms Asmussen said she created her artworks using species such as kangaroo paw, casuarina, red hot poker and pine needles.
"Pam's work is absolutely beautiful mosaic work of the finest and most glorious colours of Australian flora and my artwork as a fibre artist is all recycled plant and tree material, so we were thrilled," she said.
"We had our small opening (on Wednesday) and the people that came were gobsmacked, we thought it had a wow factor,' she said. "I had four works sold at the beginning and Pam had seven works sold."
The sisters are former school art teachers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.