Yet the general lack of awareness and understanding of the realities of energy generation and use is leading to some bizarre responses and suggestions - such as declarations that our energy problem could be solved by having more solar and batteries, while cutting gas out of the system! As someone living off the grid, I have been forced to use a petrol-powered battery charger every day for the last week, with my adequately-sized solar not even producing half our small daily consumption, and insufficient to recharge the batteries for night time.