The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Your say: Wodonga Council shows little latitude over parking problems

By Letters to the Editor
June 10 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMON SENSE: Vin Ford has a warning from Wodonga Council for parking with his car tyres on the kerb, but says narrow roads give him little other option. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Council action on kerbside parking

Yet again we see the result of a planning situation being addressed and not the source of the problem. Indeed it is Wodonga Council which allows developers to maximise their profits at the expense of residents in newer developments.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.