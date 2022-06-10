Yet again we see the result of a planning situation being addressed and not the source of the problem. Indeed it is Wodonga Council which allows developers to maximise their profits at the expense of residents in newer developments.
Surely the width of a road should be able to accommodate two vehicles parked opposite each other with clear access for two vehicles to pass each other.
The behaviour of council parking infringement officers is controlled by the council. There seems to be little latitude in understanding the problem faced by residents.
Yes, wider roads in new estates mean less housing blocks but surely would accommodate the growing number of larger vehicles on our roads, not to mention garbage trucks and buses.
It really beggars belief that a council made up of officials elected by the people can act against those same people who placed them into a position of trust and servitude to the community. Is the influence of developers so great that common sense cannot prevail in the favour of residents?
Unlike the failures of coal-fired plants and the local shortages of gas due to global market speculation and disruptions, the unpredictability and extreme variation in solar generation has no simple technological fix.
Yet the general lack of awareness and understanding of the realities of energy generation and use is leading to some bizarre responses and suggestions - such as declarations that our energy problem could be solved by having more solar and batteries, while cutting gas out of the system! As someone living off the grid, I have been forced to use a petrol-powered battery charger every day for the last week, with my adequately-sized solar not even producing half our small daily consumption, and insufficient to recharge the batteries for night time.
Had we replaced gas room and water heating with electrical replacement systems, as so many with grid-connected solar have done, we would now be shivering and taking cold showers without a grid back-up from coal or gas burning. But that was never an option, and that marvellously renewable resource - wood - does an excellent job of replacing those fossil fuels.
Like it or not, reservoir gas supplied through pipelines is the cleanest and simplest option - as will soon be evident to Europeans struggling with self-imposed restrictions on their Russian gas lifeline.
