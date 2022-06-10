The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ex-Albury player Daniel Turner will play his first AFL game against Pies

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:06am, first published 12:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Turner playing for Albury in 2021.

Border product Daniel Turner will make his AFL debut for Melbourne against Collingwood on Monday at the MCG.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.