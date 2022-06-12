Lavington welcomed back VFL players Macca Hallows and Marty Brennan in the win over Myrtleford on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Advertisement
Brennan left the Ovens and Murray as one of the top 10 players last year, joining Werribee over summer.
Given his two best and fairest wins at the Panthers, league followers will be stunned to hear he's played only one VFL game.
"I played the first game but then got injured, I hurt my ankle and missed a month," he offered after the match.
I played the first game but then got injured, I hurt my ankle and missed a month.- Marty Brennan
"I've played the last two games with Grovedale in the Geelong Football League and we had the bye this week, so I thought it would be a good chance to catch up with family and have a game while I'm here."
Brennan had 18 touches against the Saints in the slippery conditions.
Meanwhile, teenager Hallows made a lightning start, kicking two goals in the first four minutes.
He kick-started the upset when he shimmied his way out of trouble and had a shot from 40m, with the ball bouncing through.
"It's been awesome to get back with all the boys," he suggested.
The clever forward has played four games with Essendon and the rest with Essendon District outfit Glenroy.
"It's been awesome, but it's so much more tactical (in the VFL)," he revealed.
"You've got to really focus on the structures instead of just playing footy.
"In the local league you can just go out and play your footy game, but there's a lot more to it (at state level)."
Hallows finished with the two goals, which were crucial in handing the visitors a flyer, and the Saints never recovered from the early onslaught.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The 19-year-old had 10 disposals in a fine team performance.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.