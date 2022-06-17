A pie fundraiser has raised more than $10,000 in sales across the Border region to support children in out-of-home care.
The small family owned charity Tots2Teens works with struggling individuals who need support to get back on their feet.
Owner Joanne Knight said the pie drive was a fantastic way for the community to give back while taking something home in return.
"Everyone can put their hands in their pockets and get back something from it," she said.
"We never expected to raise that much, we put the target there, but we're absolutely rapt."
With the prices rising, Ms Knight was shocked by the community's generosity.
"Everyone is struggling, yet it shows the community is behind looking after other people," she said.
Wodonga resident Noeline Elvin-Wild sold $865 in orders.
"I feel great, the community is continually putting into a good cause," she said.
"And it's great to support the number of things people need."
