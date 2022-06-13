YOUR SAY: Congratulations to the Plummers for their 70-year marriage

Congratulations and best wishes we both extend to Kenneth (Digger) and Val Plummer, on your joyous milestone celebration (Border Mail, June 11), sharing 70 years of marriage; as for myself I have known of you both personally over 60 years.
Back in the 1960s I became a regular customer when you ran your popular fruit and vegetable business, which incorporated a mobile barrow which stood adjacent at the front of the old courthouse building in Dean Street, Albury.
Once again, our heartiest best wishes go to you both, may health and happiness continue ever onwards and finally it has been a great pleasure to have met and known you both - two wonderful people, because you certainly have been regarded as two of Albury's most truly respected citizens.
Pearce Street feeds traffic to White Box Rise and the Bandiana Link road to the freeway. A much better way of going to Albury than choking the main street of Wodonga.
Why should the council turn Pearce Street into a major bike lane unless it's to justify wasting excess funding before June 30?
The majority of Australians are touched by the impact of mental health in some way and there is no doubt that the past few years have been some of the most challenging in recent history.
Many live with the daily burden of anxiety or depression, or care for a loved one. Too many in our communities have been lost.
There are thousands of people working tirelessly to make a difference to the mental health of Australians and they should be recognised for their leadership. This is the goal of the Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney to acknowledge those who are doing innovative work in areas such as advocacy, research or community service.
Nominations are now open and we strongly encourage people across the country to help us to honour the mental health heroes in your community. This year, the prize has expanded the nomination categories for the first time, go to australianmentalhealthprize.org.au. Entries close on August 1.
For those who are living with the burden of mental illness every day, thank you for your support.
