The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Olivia Barber signs with Collingwood ahead of next AFLW season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated June 14 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border star Olivia Barber will be donning black and white next AFLW season.

Albury's Olivia Barber will have the opportunity to play for the club she grew up supporting after signing with Collingwood ahead of the upcoming AFLW season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.