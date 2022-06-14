Albury's Olivia Barber will have the opportunity to play for the club she grew up supporting after signing with Collingwood ahead of the upcoming AFLW season.
The 19-year-old former Murray Bushranger was traded to the Magpies from Geelong in exchange for pick 33.
Advertisement
"As a Collingwood supporter, it's always been a dream of mine to wear the black and white stripes, so for this to now be my reality is very special," Barber said in a statement.
"I can't wait to meet the girls and begin this next chapter of my life as a Pie."
ALSO IN SPORT:
The tall forward was selected by the Cats at pick 21 in the 2020 AFLW Draft, playing 10 games across her first two seasons in the competition.
A knee injury kept her out of action for majority of last season, before returning late in the fixture.
Barber thanked Geelong.
"I would like to thank Geelong for the past two years and for giving me my first AFLW opportunity," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.