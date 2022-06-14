Riverina man charged after jewellery worth more than $1m stolen

A man, 32, has been charged as police investigate multiple thefts from Riverina properties, where jewellery worth more than $1 million was stolen.
NSW Police said four homes in Tocumwal and Jerilderie were allegedly broken into between April and June, with officers told the jewellery was taken from one of the sites.
Advertisement
Murray River Police District officers executed a search warrant at a Myrtle Park home earlier this month, locating power tools believed to be stolen.
"Following further inquiries, a 32-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Jerilderie Street and Bolton Street, Jerilderie, about 9.30am on Friday and taken to Deniliquin Police Station," police said in a statement.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"During a search of the man's vehicle, police seized a cattle prod that appeared to have been modified into a homemade electronic stun device, a machete and fuel believed to be stolen.
"With assistance from Victoria Police, a further search warrant was executed at a home in Yarrawonga later the same day, where jewellery, believed to have been stolen from a Tocumwal address, was located and seized.
"All items will undergo forensic examination."
The man was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, dispose property (x4), goods suspected stolen (x5), break and enter house (x2), larceny, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.
Police said he was refused bail and appeared in Albury Local Court on Friday, where he was formally refused bail to appear in the same court on August 9.
Inquiries continue.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.