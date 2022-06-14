The Border Mail
Riverina man charged after jewellery worth more than $1m stolen

Updated June 15 2022 - 12:53am, first published June 14 2022 - 11:30pm
A man, 32, has been charged as police investigate multiple thefts from Riverina properties, where jewellery worth more than $1 million was stolen.

