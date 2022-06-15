The Border Mail
Setting out plan through to 2050, Albury Council decides to be more definite about energy and waste aims

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 15 2022 - 6:00pm
Reflecting on power: A move to LED street lighting in Albury has helped reduce energy consumption by the council, but a greener approach is on the way. Picture: MARK JESSER

DEADLINES and targets have been added to climate goals in the Towards Albury 2050 plan, following calls to be more specific.

