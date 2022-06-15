DEADLINES and targets have been added to climate goals in the Towards Albury 2050 plan, following calls to be more specific.
Actions include Albury Council consuming 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025 and having no organic materials sent to landfill by 2030.
It will also now specify carbon emission targets and that by 2030, the city averages an 80 per cent recovery rate from all waste and 80 per cent total recycling from on-site and households.
The changes mirrors the council's sustainability advisory committee wanting more clarity and were supported by Greens councillor Ashley Edwards.
"(They're) just some small administrative changes that I think make a big difference and illustrate the importance of all of this towards climate action," Cr Edwards said.
Councillor Alice Glachan questioned city planning boss Brad Ferris on the feasibility of reaching 100 per cent renewable energy in three years and how much it would cost.
He could not say what the financial impact would be, but noted the council was working with other municipalities on securing contracts for renewable energy.
The council's existing contract does not include any green component, with a new deal due to begin early next year.
However, the city was able to reduce its energy consumption by 11.5 per cent in the 12 months to 2020-21 by increased solar power sourcing, more efficient pumping and LED lighting for buildings, car parks and street lights.
Meanwhile, the council has dumped plans to offload biosolids from its wastewater treatment plants to a company at Forbes in central west NSW for re-use.
The presence of PFAS chemicals in the material means the firm cannot accept the biosolids under EPA regulations.
The 8500 tonnes generated is now put in landfill at the Albury tip, but the council wants to recycle it to assist in reducing carbon emissions.
Councillor David Thurley noted the biosolids amounted to 85 per cent water and there were two screw presses at the former Ettamogah paper mill, now owned by Visy, which could reduce that moisture and make the matter more appealing for re-use.
He now expects council staff to inquire as to the state of the presses and if a trial may be possible which could lead to their purchase by the city.
Using worms or maggots to digest the waste and turn into fertiliser or animal food is another option flagged by Cr Thurley.
