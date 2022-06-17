SHOW UP
Albury Gang Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, June 18, 1.30pm and 7.30pm
Advertisement
What happens when kids click pop-ups on the Internet? Will they go on an adventure or risk being trapped inside the Internet? Join a colourblind host, snoring leaders, untold Disney lovers and time travelling Vegemite! Albury Gang Show is back for its annual variety show produced and performed by Border Scouts and Girl Guides. Celebrating its 56th production, the family-friendly show will have broad appeal. For tickets visit Albury Entertainment Centre box office or alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au.
LIGHT UP
Darker Days, Bright Brewery, Bright, Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, noon to 10pm
Celebrate all things dark and decadent! The frontman of iconic rock outfit Jebediah, Bob Evans will light up the stage alongside top music acts including The Northern Folk. Guest brewers Banks Brewing (Victoria) and MOO BREW (Tasmania) and High Country producers will be on deck. There will be 50-plus beers on tap, a vintage Stubborn Imperial Stout bar, gin, cider, whisky and wine.
LISTEN UP
Elysian Fields is a compelling mix of Scandinavian folk, classical and jazz influences. The Sydney ensemble will perform in the third and final event in the Murray River Fine Music's 2022 Series. Elysian Fields comprises Susie Bishop (vocals and violin), Paul Cutlan (saxophones), Matt McMahon (piano), Jacques Emery (double bass) and Dave Goodman (drums) and Jenny Erikson (electric viola da gamba). Erikson is the only Australian player of the electric viola de gamba.
SING UP
The Beatlez Tribute Show, The Commercial Club Albury, Saturday, June 18, 8pm
The internationally-acclaimed The Beatlez Tribute Show is a full-performance Beatles tribute act. Re-live the classics from Beatlemania including Please Please Me, A Hard Day's Night, Help, Nowhere Man, Let It Be, Hey Jude, Something and Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.
TURN UP
Sydney Miller burst into the music scene in August 2020 with her debut single Out From The Inside. Her follow-up single, Bad News, was released in February 2021 with her final single, Running Out, earlier this year ahead of her debut EP, The Inside.
BLOOM UP
Winter Blooms Workshop, Thistle and Fern, 111 Main Street, Rutherglen, Saturday, June 18, 10am to noon
Advertisement
Try your hand at flower arranging at Rutherglen. Florists Thistle and Fern is hosting a Winter Blooms Workshop on Saturday morning. Then pick up lunch at one of the cafes or bakeries on Main Street or any of the nearby wineries. Bookings essential.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.