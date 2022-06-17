What happens when kids click pop-ups on the Internet? Will they go on an adventure or risk being trapped inside the Internet? Join a colourblind host, snoring leaders, untold Disney lovers and time travelling Vegemite! Albury Gang Show is back for its annual variety show produced and performed by Border Scouts and Girl Guides. Celebrating its 56th production, the family-friendly show will have broad appeal. For tickets visit Albury Entertainment Centre box office or alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au.