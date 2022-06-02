SYDNEY Miller has always been drawn to strange sounds.
Born and bred in Melbourne, Miller learnt dance from age 3 but it was the music that resonated with her.
Advertisement
By 5, she was training in music, always on the alert for interesting sounds.
"I remember listening to Roisin Murphy (Irish singer-songwriter), particularly her debut solo album Ruby Blue," she said.
"Then I remember her songs being featured on Dancing with the Stars.
"When I was 19 I rediscovered that album and everything made sense to me!"
Miller burst into the music scene in August 2020 with her debut single Out From The Inside, exhibiting a refreshing take on pop and dance genres.
Her follow-up single, Bad News, was released in February 2021 with her final single, Running Out, earlier this year ahead of her debut EP, The Inside.
Miller, 23, has already earned high praise for her ability to suit a diverse range of musical tastes, complemented by powerful vocals and contemplative lyrics and melodies.
"The basis of the music I make is recording a lot of obscure sounds," Miller said.
"I'm drawn to strange and kooky composers."
IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS:
Miller was studying a Bachelor of Music (Composition) at the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) in 2020 when she started playing around with sound.
"I had been experimenting with sound for a while but the lockdown period gave me time to really sort it out," she said.
Miller was the headline act at Melbourne CBD live music venue The Toff In Town in March and will soon hit the road on a regional tour including Beechworth (June 18).
She will be joined on the tour by Orange Orange, created by young independent artist Ryan Basile.
Music that began as a creative exploration of production quickly became a pursuit into the future of indie-pop, with Basile borrowing elements of electronica, folk, punk and rock.
As well as their individual endeavours, Miller and Basile have recently established a strong collaborative relationship. Their joint residency and regional tour will celebrate Miller's recent EP release and Orange Orange's upcoming album release, as well as the recent release of Basile's single Granny Lands featuring Miller and Basile's remix of Miller's Bad News.
Advertisement
Supporting the pair at Beechworth will be Albury solo artist Toby Mobbs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.