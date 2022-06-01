A NEW Border enterprise has diverted 245 kilograms of recyclable items from landfill in only its first six weeks.
FC Circular began a doorstep recycling service in Albury-Wodonga during April to collect items that cannot be recycled through the yellow lid bin.
FC Circular co-founder Nick Fitzsimons said the idea came about after noticing people were struggling to sort their recyclables through the proper channels.
He said polystyrene, soft plastics, bottle tops, bread tags, pens, batteries, razors and toothbrushes could be taken away to specific operators for recycling.
"We collect all of those items which are hard to recycle or inconvenient to reuse from your doorstep on a monthly basis and distribute them to the parties who ensure the value within each item is kept within our economy and out of our environment," he said.
"Steel bottle tops can be recycled through the yellow bin but sometimes they fall through the cracks on the sorting equipment. We ensure they go through the right channels."
Together with his sister Lauren, Mr Fitzsimons will run a stall at Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga in Wodonga on Saturday.
With a focus on recycling this month, Halve Waste program co-ordinator Michelle Wilkinson will also offer a 30-minute interactive session to take recycling to the next level.
She will discuss the numbered triangles on plastics, why size matters in recycling and recycling collection locations for tricky or hazardous items such as clothing, razors, pens, pots and pans, and batteries.
Among other topics will be: Compostable.......or not?; single use plastics ban; and other tips to become a recycling master.
Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga volunteers repair furniture, bicycles, battery-operated appliances, clothing, textiles and books and show patrons how to sharpen small garden tools.
It operates at the Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre on the first Saturday of the month, 10am to 1pm.
Cafe patrons are welcome to a free cup of tea and cake on offer, which is donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie.
Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative.
