The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga hosts Halve Waste and FC Circular

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 1 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TRACK: Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga's Allison Bowman with FC Circular co-founder Lauren Fitzsimons. Picture: MARK JESSER

A NEW Border enterprise has diverted 245 kilograms of recyclable items from landfill in only its first six weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.