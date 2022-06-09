The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Sydney ensemble Elysian Fields will perform at The Cube Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON SONG: Sydney ensemble Elysian Fields will perform at The Cube Wodonga in the final of the Murray River Fine Music's 2022 Series on Saturday, June 18.

A COMPELLING mix of Scandinavian folk, classical and jazz influences is coming to the Border this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.