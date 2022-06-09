A COMPELLING mix of Scandinavian folk, classical and jazz influences is coming to the Border this month.
Sydney ensemble Elysian Fields will perform at The Cube Wodonga on Saturday, June 18, in the third and final event in the Murray River Fine Music's 2022 Series.
Elysian Fields comprises Susie Bishop (vocals and violin), Paul Cutlan (saxophones), Matt McMahon (piano), Jenny Erikson (electric viola da gamba), Jacques Emery (double bass) and Dave Goodman (drums).
Erikson is believed to be the only Australian player of the electric viola de gamba, a seven string, bowed instrument about the size of a cello but with frets.
Elysian Field's influences include Herbie Hancock, Jaco Pastorius, Tord Gustavson, Victor Wooten, Mats Norrefalk, Jean-Luc Ponty, Weather Report, Mara!, traditional Indian music, Irish and Swedish folk song, Jordi Savall and Joni Mitchell.
The Wodonga concert includes a new work by Sandy Creek's Gordon Kerry, I Dreamed I Moved Among The Elysian Fields, composed for the ensemble and premiered in Sydney in 2019.
Murray River Fine Music chief executive Helena Kernaghan said the concert followed the successful Inventi Ensemble concert at Bonegilla Migrant Experience.
"The Bonegilla Migrant Experience proved to be a fantastic venue with everyone who attended the preconcert tours enjoying learning about the rich and varied history of the centre," she said.
The Elysian Fields concert starts at 7pm.
Drummer Dave Goodman will hold a workshop from 3pm.
Bookings: The Cube Wodonga.
