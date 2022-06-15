A Henty carer says she's overwhelmed that she will soon be able to leave her son, who has impaired vision and hearing and is non-verbal, in safe hands nearby at the Avondale Place respite home.
This week construction started on the $2.4 million four-bedroom respite care centre on the corner of Keighran and Comer streets, with a sod turning ceremony yesterday marking the milestone.
Henty mother Colleen Kleine said she was "just so happy".
"Our whole world is going to change and we're looking forward to it," she said.
"When you have a child you know that you're always looking out for them and their safety.
"I'm very excited and overwhelmed having this in our sights and in our future."
Ms Kleine said Avondale Place would provide caring respite for her and husband as they aged.
"We want to have some time for ourselves as well, but we want the safety of that and knowing that William is in a safe environment and looked after and cared for," she said.
Ms Kleine also hoped the centre would be able to run programs for her son, so he wouldn't have to travel hours each day to Wagga or Albury.
"He's at least four hours on a bus a day, so when you can [calculate] that he's only really getting three or four hours at a facility in town," she said.
"So this would be really beneficial if we can get those programs up and running."
Avondale Place, which has been 75 per cent funded through community donations, will be run by Mercy Connect.
Its chief executive Trent Dean said the home would also have four independent living units.
"It is incredibly innovative and speaks to the heart and soul of Henty," he said.
"From a small town with a big heart just coming together to realise this dream, to really meet a need that's required in the local area.
"It is a really great initiative and one that I hope gets mirrored around other smaller cities and towns across regional and rural areas."
Henty Respite Trust Board chairperson Ben Hooper said construction would be finished by November with operations to start next year.
The Trust is still seeking tax deductible donations through their Avondale Place website www.avondaleplace.com.au to complete the finishing touches of the project.
Ms Kleine thanked the community for its generosity so far.
"I'm very humbled to know them and put this facility into action, I can't wait to use it," she said.
"It's just encouraging to think that we have this facility and the backing of these people that have gotten us over the line."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
