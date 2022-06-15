The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Henty's Avondale Place under construction, due for finish November

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated June 15 2022 - 9:19am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunder construction: henty Respite Trust chairperson Ben Hooper, Colleen and Will Kleine, Harry Janetzki and Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean. Picture: MARK JESSER

A Henty carer says she's overwhelmed that she will soon be able to leave her son, who has impaired vision and hearing and is non-verbal, in safe hands nearby at the Avondale Place respite home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.