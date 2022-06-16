A Border hockey family will honour a loving mother and grandmother who died from motor neurone disease.
Former Norths Hockey Club president Le-Vene Horne organised an inaugural Sockit2MND round for the club's fixtures against Magpies this weekend to pay tribute to her mother, Margaret Caton, who lost her battle with the illness in September last year.
Mrs Horne and her three children, April, Adelaide and Dexter, all play at Norths and thought it was a fitting way to raise awareness for the disease given her mother's connection as a player and administrator with both clubs.
"MND affects everyone differently. With mum it started in her hands and she first picked it up when she couldn't use a pen," she said.
"It paralysed her body pretty much within three or four months and she couldn't move.
"It's one of those things, but I wouldn't wish it on any family.
"It's about raising awareness for the disease and funds to try and get the research to eventually get a cure for it."
Mrs Caton was secretary of the Albury District Women's Association for 10 years before it merged to become Hockey Albury-Wodonga.
"She started playing hockey when she was in high school at Albury High and continued on and then her kids played hockey and her grandchildren still play hockey," Mrs Horne said.
"She had to go into full-time care at the end of May last year, but mum's last outing before she went in, she got out to the hockey grounds to watch the girls play."
All Norths players from under-10s to seniors will wear MND-branded blue socks for the cause, with the club's division one men to take on Magpies for a perpetual trophy in Mrs Caton's memory on Sunday.
It will run in conjunction with Norths' club weekend with a barbecue and cake stall to operate.
Mrs Horne hopes to establish it as an annual event.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
