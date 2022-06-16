Wagga councillors have backed a call for greater community consultation over the potential impacts of the Inland Rail project as it passes through the city.
Councillor Richard Foley used a notice of motion during Monday night's council meeting to raise concerns that the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) was "dismissing" issues deemed to be outside the scope of the multibillion-dollar project.
Next week, Wagga City Council will take the motion to the Australian Local Government Association's annual conference in Canberra, in an effort to see a show of unity and call on the federal government to intervene.
Wagga council's general manager, Peter Thompson, said a key concern was rail crossing closures. "How long will crossings with boom gates be closed for and what is the proposed solution to this?" Mr Thompson said.
"The current engagement we're having with the entity delivering the project is saying that's not an issue for them to deal with."
Concerns have also been raised about noise, vibration and trains travelling faster through the city.
"The ARTC expects trains to be quicker than present," Mr Thompson said.
"It's been quite difficult for the community to engage with the entities delivering the project at present and they've expressed frustration with us about that."
If passed at next week's conference, councils along the Inland Rail network in NSW, Queensland and Victoria will unite to call on the federal government to establish a forum so councils can engage directly on these issues.
Responding to the concerns, an ARTC spokesperson said it "continues to work productively and constructively with councils and communities along the Inland Rail route."
"Our teams are on the ground in towns and regions where Inland Rail will be built, ensuring communities understand and are engaged on the project," the spokesperson said. "ARTC Inland Rail has consulted with the Wagga community extensively during the reference design phase of the Albury to Illabo project."
The spokesperson said the ARTC will continue to engage with the community as the project develops, including direct consultation with councils on project designs.
The ARTC is currently finalising the project's environmental impact statement, which will go on public exhibition later this year.
"During that time community members will be able to make a submission directly to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment," the spokesperson said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
