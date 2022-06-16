FARRER MP Sussan Ley is pushing for a meeting between NSW and Victorian health ministers to advance groundwork for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.
The Liberal politician's action follows Victoria's Department of Health denying her Freedom of Information bid to attain a copy of the hospital master plan.
Advertisement
Ms Ley learnt on Wednesday her request failed.
"Despite being promised that the master plan had been completed in November last year, it is apparently 'still' being drafted and is now back with Albury Wodonga Health to do more work," Ms Ley said.
"This is certainly news to me, and I would think news also for the hundreds who turned out at last month's Better Border Health rally."
In response, Ms Ley has now called on the Albury Wodonga Health board to reveal "exactly where the plan for a new hospital is up to" and wants a health ministers' meeting to "reach an in-principle agreement on jointly funding any development".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Then we can assess how, if and where the Commonwealth can play a role," Ms Ley said.
"To that end, I've already spoken with (NSW Regional Health Minister) Bronnie Taylor's office asking if a meeting can be arranged with (Victorian Health) Minister Foley in coming weeks so that progress can happen without further delay."
Meanwhile, Indi MP Helen Haines has invited federal Health Minister Mark Butler to visit the Border and discuss Commonwealth funding of a new hospital.
"I am extending this invitation to work constructively to meet the needs of the community in Indi and across the Border," Dr Haines said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.