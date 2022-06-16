The Border Mail
Albury police charge man and woman over alleged car and bank card thefts

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated June 16 2022 - 10:05am, first published 8:30am
Man, 25, and woman, 31, charged over alleged car and bank card thefts

A Wodonga man and Chiltern woman have been charged after a car was stolen from an Albury home this week.

