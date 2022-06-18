All the O&M and district league scores from Saturday

ROUND 10
FOOTBALL
Lavington 23.13 (151) def Wod. Raiders 9.6 (60)
Yarrawonga 11.14 (80) def Wangaratta 7.10 (52)
Wang. Rovers 14.9 (93) def Albury 13.14 (92)
Wodonga 14.13 (97) def North Albury 6.9 (45)
Myrtleford 19.14 (128) def Corowa-Ruth 9.4 (58)
NETBALL
Lavington 55 def Wod. Raiders 33
Yarrawonga 50 def Wangaratta 40
Wang. Rovers 36 lost to Albury 48
Wodonga 37 lost to Nth. Albury 54
Myrtleford 32 lost to Corowa-Ruth. 60
ROUND 10
Osborne 15.19 (109) def Culcairn 6.3 (39)
Lockhart 4.8 (32) lost to CDHBU 20.16 (136)
RWW Giants 13.16 (94) def Brock-Burrum 8.6 (54)
Jindera 11.12 (78) def Bill. Crows 6.5 (41)
Holbrook 28.13 (181) def Magpies 2. (15)
Howlong 9.16 (70) def Henty 9.4 (58)
ROUND 10
Barnawartha 16.11 (107) def Wod. Saints 5.5 (35)
Chiltern 21.12 (138) def Dederang-MB 1.1 (7)
Thurgoona 10.9 (69) lost to Beechworth 15.5 (95)
Wahgunyah 2.2 (14) lost to Kiewa-SC 50.36 (336)
Yackandandah 14.11 (95) def Tallangatta 4.4 (28)
ROUND 8
Federal 7.8 (50) lost to Corryong 10.13 (73)
Tumbarumba 12.14 (86) lost to Bullioh 16.16 (112)
ROUND 12
Bright 11.6 (72) def Bonnie Doon 8.9 (57)
Moyhu 11.7 (73) lost to King Valley 18.11 (119)
Nth. Wang. 8.4 (52) lost to Ben. All Blacks 17.15 (117)
Tarrawingee 11.3 (69) lost to Greta 12.11 (83)
ROUND 10
Shepp. Utd 6.10 (46) lost to Echuca 21.6 (132)
Euroa 17.8 (110) def Rochester 4.4 (28)
Kyabram 8.8 (56) lost to Mansfield 14.10 (94)
Tatura 1.3 (9) lost to Seymour 15.14 (104)
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND 11
Deniliquin 20.13 (133) def Echuca Utd 2.2 (14)
Moama 8.5 (53) lost to Congupna 9.13 (67)
Nathalia 25.18 (168) def Rumbalara 5.4 (34)
Nurmurkah 13.12 (90) def Finley 7.7 (49)
Cobram 15.8 (98) def Mulwala 3.9 (27)
Tongala 19.19 (133) def Barooga 4.5 (29)
