Trainer Mitch Beer dominated Albury Racing Club's penultimate meeting of the season in style after notching a winning treble on Monday.
Beer headed into the meeting with a big lead in the Albury trainer's premiership and extended the margin after November Falls, Extreme Prince and Hardware Lane all saluted.
November Falls scored an all-the-way win in the $24,000 Maiden Plate, (1183m) with jockey Simon Miller aboard.
Having her first career start, November Falls showed good early speed to cross to the front after drawing the widest barrier in the seven horse field.
The two-year-old filly drifted off the fence in the home straight and despite doing plenty wrong was too slick for her rivals to score by almost two-lengths over Nautico ($8) and The Great Man ($2.20-fav).
Despite only having the one trial before yesterday, Beer said November Falls was a promising filly in the making but was surprised to see Miller jump straight to the front.
"It's probably the most nervous I've been for a while for a maiden at Albury," Beer said.
"We bought this filly as a weanling so it's been such a long journey and there's been some terrific people involved.
"She's just been so promising and Simon said I just don't want to jump and run to the front because she's so raw and so new.
"But after they went 50 metres I took a big gulp and I don't think I exhaled until they went down to the post but she did a lot wrong.
"It's such a long straight here and she ran out late and it's always a hard thing with these two-year-olds taking on the old horses but I think we've got a very nice filly."
Beer made it a double after Extreme Prince also scored his first win in the $24,000 Maiden Handicap, (905m) with Nick Souqet aboard.
Similar to his stablemate in the previous race, Extreme Prince ($6) jumped straight to the front and was never seriously threatened, winning by more than a length.
The Albury trainer made it a treble in three consecutive races after Hardware Lane took out the $24,000 Class 3 Handicap, (1005m).
The victory also handed Miller a winning double.
Hardware Lane missed the jump over the sprint trip but was able to burrow through to take the lead after drawing the inside gate.
The son of Scissor Kick put a three-length gap on his rivals at the 300m mark and cruised to a 6.5-length victory to justify his short quote as the $1.60-favourite.
Albury trainers won four of the seven races after the Rob Wellington-trained Fever Tree ($19) scored an upset in the $24,000 Class One Handicap, (1410m).
Fever Tree was partnered by Jett Stanley.
In form hoop Blaike McDougall made the trek to Albury for four rides but failed to land a winner.
The club will hold its final meeting of the season on July 12.
