Eddie Betts dazzled spectators with a trademark goal from the boundary in his one-off appearance for Whorouly on Saturday.
The legendary goal sneak attracted a healthy crowd at the town's Recreation Reserve with gate takings more than $7000 compared to an average of $2000.
Advertisement
Betts may have only kicked the one goal but it proved to be one of the highlights of the match.
Tucked up on the boundary, Betts dribbled the ball through from 25-metres out, much to the delight of his new team-mates who swamped him to celebrate the freakish goal.
Unfortunately it wasn't enough to drag Whorouly over the line who eventually lost to Goorambat 9.11 (65) to 7.7 (49).
Whorouly president Eddie Costenaro said Betts' appearance was a timely boost for all those involved with the club and still recovering from Covid and bushfires.
"It was just an amazing day for the club financially but it was more than that," Costenaro said.
"The joy and excitement that Eddie brought to everyone, especially the young kids, was amazing.
"Coming off a couple of tough years, it's just what a small community needed.
"A massive thank you goes to Eddie, his wife Anna and their family."
ALSO IN SPORT
Whorouly was able to lure Betts to the den through senior player Daniel White who is his brother-in-law.
One off appearances by high-profile players are not allowed after the June 30 clearance deadline.
Dane Swan played for Billabong Crows earlier in the season.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.