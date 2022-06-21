The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's Bill Black Park gets a makeover, Gayview and Belvoir parks to follow suit

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated June 21 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MORE FUN: Wodonga Council has upgraded the children's playground at Bill Black Park, which has been enjoyed by children like Ralph Fletcher, 2, James Rollings, 4, and Sammy Fletcher, 5. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A new playground has been unveiled at Wodonga Council's Bill Black Park in West Wodonga.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.