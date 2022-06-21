A new playground has been unveiled at Wodonga Council's Bill Black Park in West Wodonga.
The upgraded play equipment has a number of challenging features, including big and small slides, a bridge, a truck unit, and a disability-friendly turnstile that can attach a wheelchair.
Wodonga Council team leader for sports and recreation Ryan McNamara said the new playground encouraged creative play.
"With the amount of families here now, and the potential usage for this space, it was decided to renew it, but to expand it a little bit as well to encourage more use," he said.
Albury resident Steph Holumbiyeuska, likes to bring her nephews Ralph Fletcher, 2, James Rollings, 4, and neice Sammy Fletcher, 5, to Wodonga to play.
"We really enjoy coming here to mix it up," she said.
Children will have access to all parts of the playground while riding bikes and scooters.
Shades will also be installed in accordance with community feedback.
While there is still work to be done before the playground is fully completed, Mr McNamara said it was expected the park would attract more users from the growing number of families in neighbouring areas.
"The families were so keen to get the playground open we didn't want to hold it up," he said.
Mr McNamara said the old playground "had some great use by families", but was "close to 30 years old".
The space aims to let parents sit back and relax while watching the children as they navigate the play equipment, with the least challenging course starting on the right side, and gradually getting harder towards the left.
A network of footpaths will connect the noughts and crosses unit and other games to the main unit.
Playgrounds at Wodonga's Gayview Park and Belvoir Park are next in line for upgrades.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
