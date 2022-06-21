Man jailed over assault at home where woman was left with bleeding wound

A Lavington man will remain behind bars until the end of the year for an assault in which he punched his partner.
The woman suffered a bleeding cut to the face when attacked by Yan Badahur Chuwan on May 9.
Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday that the attack happened just after 10.30pm.
Chuwan, 32, pleaded guilty to common assault and to the contravention of an apprehended violence order, the latter charge laid as a result of him visiting the woman's Davern Place home.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin handed Chuwan an aggregate sentence of 11 months' jail.
He must serve a minimum of nine months, making him eligible for release on November 9.
