Chiltern goal shooter Zoe Rae made a seamless return to the court on Saturday in her first game back from a six-week calf injury.
Rae helped the Swans to a 31 goal win against Dederang Mt Beauty.
"She was outstanding in goals," Chiltern coach Lee Brookes said.
"It was a brilliant game back from her, it was like she never left.
"It was probably one of our most balanced games from all players on the court.
"Effort was given by everyone."
The Swans will now prepare to take on Beechworth, who are coming off the back of a loss to Thurgoona.
The Bushrangers currently sit just one win behind the sixth placed Swans on the ladder, who have been victorious on six occasions so far.
"They (Beechworth) are big improvers on last season, so I expect it to be a really good game of netball," Brookes said.
The Hawks, Blues, Hoppers, Bulldogs and Roos make up the current top five.
