The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Chiltern's Zoe Rae impresses in first game back from a calf injury

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Rae returned for Chiltern on the weekend following a calf injury.

Chiltern goal shooter Zoe Rae made a seamless return to the court on Saturday in her first game back from a six-week calf injury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.